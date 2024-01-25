Financial Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.6% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $246.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.12. The stock has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.13.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

