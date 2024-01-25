Financial Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 226,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the quarter. TELUS comprises approximately 1.5% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 29.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 125,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.20. 377,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,318. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 270.74%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

