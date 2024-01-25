Financial Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 9.5% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VUG stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $323.92. 252,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.07. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $325.70.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

