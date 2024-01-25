Financial Advisory Partners LLC Buys 928 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.9% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after buying an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after buying an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,125,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $150.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,000. The stock has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.76 and its 200 day moving average is $142.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

