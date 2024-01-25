Financial Advisory Partners LLC Buys 442 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDIV. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.52.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

