Financial Advisory Partners LLC Buys 22,347 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 9.2% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after buying an additional 27,367 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,674,000 after buying an additional 84,059 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $80.53. 2,011,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,154,248. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average of $77.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

