Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $38.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

FITB opened at $34.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 29,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 460.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after acquiring an additional 555,375 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 85,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

