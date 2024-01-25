Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.08

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.08 and last traded at $47.04, with a volume of 13458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Q3 Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 245,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 178,001 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,402,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,431,000 after acquiring an additional 137,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.