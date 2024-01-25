Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ferroglobe in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GSM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Ferroglobe Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $999.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.18. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $416.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.35 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 10,576,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,124 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,408,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,742 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 19.3% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,195,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,017,000 after acquiring an additional 840,629 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,610,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,728 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 12.1% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,498,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after acquiring an additional 487,075 shares during the period. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

