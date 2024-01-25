Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $113.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.73.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $728,764,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,342,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,538,000 after acquiring an additional 509,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FRT stock opened at $101.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $115.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.74%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

