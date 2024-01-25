Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,008 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Expedia Group worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,477 shares of company stock worth $12,489,525 over the last 90 days. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.74.

View Our Latest Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.0 %

EXPE stock opened at $148.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.35 and a 200-day moving average of $120.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.