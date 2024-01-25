Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.00 and last traded at $106.00. 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.00.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.74 and its 200 day moving average is $94.74.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd.

About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

