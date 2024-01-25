EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,785 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock opened at $96.10 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day moving average of $91.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

