EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,112 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,359,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,546,000 after buying an additional 140,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,763,000 after buying an additional 136,603 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after buying an additional 87,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 201.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 33,718 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $479.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $65.78.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.2046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

