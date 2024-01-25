EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 139 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $223.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LH. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.