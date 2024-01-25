EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVLU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 96,311.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,821,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,096,000 after purchasing an additional 56,762,129 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,674,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 898,210 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,924,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 420,759 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,776,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,122,000 after acquiring an additional 420,475 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $26.30 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

