EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $63.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

