EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $380,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,375 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Halliburton Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average is $38.44.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

