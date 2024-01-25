EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BATS HYD opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck High Yield Muni ETF
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- How to use the Greeks for your options trading
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- This one wireless service stock could blow past earnings
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Flutter Entertainment flies to $100 ahead of NYSE listing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.