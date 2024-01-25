EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

