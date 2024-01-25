EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 997 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

RTX opened at $89.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

