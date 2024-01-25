EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,038 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $144.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.07. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.