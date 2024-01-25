Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Evergy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.25.

Get Evergy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Evergy

Evergy Trading Down 1.4 %

EVRG opened at $49.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Evergy has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $63.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.23.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s payout ratio is 86.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 793.5% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.