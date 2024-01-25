ETHPoW (ETHW) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $275.92 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. ETHPoW has a total market capitalization of $275.92 million and approximately $8.49 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHPoW coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.56 or 0.00006408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ETHPoW has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

ETHPoW Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 2.54029833 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $7,993,107.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPoW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPoW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

