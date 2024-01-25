Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.26 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.26 billion and approximately $201.02 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $22.44 or 0.00056336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,835.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.00163370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.93 or 0.00592266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.00389648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00171643 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,212,306 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

