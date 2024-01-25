Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $167.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 2.5 %

ETD stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 184,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,263. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $36.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87. The company has a market cap of $732.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ETD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ethan Allen Interiors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 52.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Get Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.