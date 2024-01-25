ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 8.51%.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

ESSA Bancorp stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.42. 903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,741. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $206.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.31. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $21.13.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ESSA

Institutional Trading of ESSA Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 20,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.