Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th.

Equitrans Midstream has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Equitrans Midstream has a payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ETRN opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $338.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equitrans Midstream

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.