Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Grand Canyon Education, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 22nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris expects that the company will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grand Canyon Education’s current full-year earnings is $6.98 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LOPE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $126.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.98. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $144.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 31.22%.

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 10.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 59.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 105.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

