Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Epwin Group Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of EPWN traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 77.50 ($0.98). 145,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.11. Epwin Group has a 1-year low of GBX 63 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 83 ($1.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £111.89 million, a PE ratio of 1,288.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.70.
Epwin Group Company Profile
