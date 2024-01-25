Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,799. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.08%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

