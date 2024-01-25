Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.86 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 180,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 571,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EHAB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Enhabit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enhabit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Enhabit Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $539.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.31 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHAB. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Enhabit by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Enhabit by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Enhabit by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Enhabit by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enhabit by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Stories

