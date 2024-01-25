ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Performance
ENGlobal stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $7.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.47.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 398.63% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter.
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
