ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a "sell" rating on the construction company's stock.

ENGlobal stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $7.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.47.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 398.63% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ENGlobal by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

