Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Short Interest Update

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 2,370.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Enertopia Stock Performance

Enertopia stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,177. Enertopia has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get Enertopia alerts:

About Enertopia

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Enertopia Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the West Tonopah (Smoky Valley) Lithium project that consists of 88 lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,760 acers located in Big Smoky Valley, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Enertopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enertopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.