Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Short Interest Update

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 2,370.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Enertopia Stock Performance
Enertopia stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,177. Enertopia has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Enertopia
