Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.20

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday. The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 1681482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

