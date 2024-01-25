Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bankshares

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EFX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerflex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.28.

Shares of EFX traded up C$0.12 on Thursday, hitting C$7.13. 345,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$883.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.24. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$5.44 and a 1 year high of C$11.03.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$778.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$767.37 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.6195426 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

