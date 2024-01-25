Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Shares Gap Up to $5.20

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $5.39. Enerflex shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 14,283 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFXT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Enerflex Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $652.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $580.11 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is -17.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Enerflex by 12,460.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Enerflex by 36.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 44.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

