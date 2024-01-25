Empower Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 41,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 269,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 21,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $128.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $102.89 and a one year high of $129.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

