Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,873 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Empower Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,559,000 after buying an additional 279,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,076,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,986,000 after buying an additional 216,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,334,000 after acquiring an additional 257,174 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $63.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average is $66.88.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

