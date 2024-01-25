Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 36,526 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,526 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Service Co. International worth $45,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 19.0% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 66.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $68.95 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average is $62.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.48%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,514,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $6,859,462.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,533,715.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,514,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,708. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCI shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SCI

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.