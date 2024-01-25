Empower Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 288,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,469 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $50,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,898,000 after acquiring an additional 104,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,171,000 after acquiring an additional 107,293 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,104,000 after acquiring an additional 317,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,638,000 after acquiring an additional 569,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,178,000 after acquiring an additional 245,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. UBS Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $204.25 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.19. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

