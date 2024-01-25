Empower Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Sanmina worth $13,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SANM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Sanmina by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

SANM stock opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

SANM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

