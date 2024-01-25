Empower Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 308,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $32,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,372,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $122.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.87 and a 200 day moving average of $110.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $86.41 and a 52 week high of $124.29.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.