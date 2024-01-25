Empower Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,677 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Ormat Technologies worth $12,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORA. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 518,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 41,661 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 449.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.50. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $94.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.29.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $208.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

