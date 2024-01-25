Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $46.42 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,214 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.23% of Albemarle worth $46,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.6 %

Albemarle stock opened at $121.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $293.01.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.61.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

