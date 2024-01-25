Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys 9,088 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $11,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,753,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $61.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.16). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

