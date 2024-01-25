Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires 7,298 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Granite Construction worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 5,075.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

NYSE:GVA opened at $44.75 on Thursday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $52.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

