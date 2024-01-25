Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMA. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on Emera from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$48.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.78. Emera has a 52-week low of C$43.67 and a 52-week high of C$59.52. The firm has a market cap of C$13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.03. Emera had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Equities analysts predict that Emera will post 3.2985972 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.717 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

