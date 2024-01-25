Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) PT Raised to $574.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $572.00 to $574.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.00.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $468.96. The stock had a trading volume of 754,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,671. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $508.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $110.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.92.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

