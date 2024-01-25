Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Elevance Health by 22.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ELV opened at $473.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $508.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $474.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

