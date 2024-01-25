Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Raised to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Guggenheim currently has $84.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $66.00.

EIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.91.

NYSE:EIX opened at $65.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.00. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Edison International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

